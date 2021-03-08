Sixteen Davy staff involved in profiteering controversy leave firm

Sixteen Davy staff involved in profiteering controversy leave firm

In correspondence to the Oireachtas finance committee, seen by the 'Irish Examiner', Davy’s interim CEO Bernard Byrne said none of the 16 individuals involved in profiting from Anglo Irish Bank bonds remains at the firm.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 21:20
Daniel McConnell and Eamon Quinn

All of the 16 Davy staff involved in the 2014 profiteering controversy following the closure of its bond desk have left the firm, TDs will be told tomorrow.

The Government’s National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which organises sales of sovereign bonds for the State, struck off Davy from its roster of primary dealers just days before a €1.5bn auction in which the scandal-hit broker was due to play a key part.

In correspondence to the Oireachtas finance committee, seen by the Irish Examiner, Davy’s interim CEO Bernard Byrne has said that none of the individuals involved remains at the firm.

Mr Byrne has written to say that, following the resignations of Brian McKiernan as CEO, Kyran McLaughlin as deputy chairman, and Barry Nangle as head of bonds, “all senior management involved in the transaction in 2014 have left the firm.”

“We've taken a decision to close the Davy bond desk with immediate effect with associated redundancies. Following the decision, none of the 16 individuals involved in the 2014 transaction, are working in Davy,” Mr Byrne wrote to committee chairman John McGuinness.

The Davy scandal highlighted "weak internal controls" when it came to conflicts of interest, the Central Bank will tell the committee.

Derville Rowland, the Central Bank's director general, financial conduct, will say Davy prioritised facilitating an opportunity for a consortium of 16 employees to make personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations.

Ireland’s largest broker was fined €4.1m last week by the Central Bank for its failure to supervise a group of 16 of its own employees in their 2014 profiting from personal dealings in the sale of Anglo Irish Bank bonds.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: A back door to banker bonuses

More in this section

04/03/21 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Offi Covid-19: No new deaths, 437 new cases confirmed in Ireland
New border regulations Jewish community ‘struggling for kosher meat due to Northern Ireland Protocol’
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020 Northern Ireland military assistance operation in pandemic named after female nurse
davystockbrokersplace: irelandperson: john mcguinnessperson: derville rowlandperson: brian mckiernanperson: kyran mclaughlinperson: barry nangleorganisation: oireachtas finance committeeorganisation: ntmaorganisation: central bankorganisation: anglo irish bank
Deirdre Hargey named Lord Mayor of Belfast

Minister cautions against rushing Northern Ireland law on gay conversion ban

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices