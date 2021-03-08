'It’s clear women are not valued by the State' say former Debenhams and Arcadia workers

“Well done ladies, keep it up,” a woman said as she passed protesters outside Debenhams on the 333rd day of the dispute, helped along by her guide dog and walking cane.

The visually impaired could clearly see what protesters believe Government has been blind to – that the State is failing to adequately support workers in precarious, low-paid work, the majority of whom are women.

“It’s clear that women are not valued by the State,” Madeline Whelan, former Debenhams worker at the Patrick Street store said.

It’s heartbreaking. We’re 333 days out here. Our lives are gone.

“We’re here as long as Covid and it’s not getting easier. But we will keep going.

“To look in the door is very disheartening. The stock is still hanging the way it was the day we left the shop."

Former Arcadia workers stood in solidarity with their Debenhams sisters on International Women’s Day.

Rebecca O’Brien from Ballincollig worked for Evans, part of the collapsed Arcadia group, for 12 years, which traded in Cork for some 30 years.

“We’re hoping that the Government will bring in legislation so that staff will be taken care of before other creditors in liquidations in future.

It happened to Clerys years ago, the Government swore it would never happen again, then it happened to Debenhams and now it’s happened to us. It’s completely unfair and they have to do something.

“Even though we’re not going to get anything from it, we’re here to support the girls in Debenhams. We should all stick together."

Christine Hourihan, from Ballyphehane, worked at Dorothy Perkins, another member of the once-mighty Arcadia retail empire, for 25 years.

Christine Hourihan, Arcadia, Donna Higgins, Debenhams, Rebecca O'Brien, Arcadia, Jo Finn, Debenhams and Tanya Laffan, Arcadia, on Patrick Street on Monday. Picture: Jim Coughlan

She said some 37 staff in the three Arcadia-owned shops in Cork – Topshop/Topman, Dorothy Perkins and Evans have, like the Debenhams workers, only received statutory redundancy since the group went into liquidation.

"We’re exactly the same as the Debenhams girls, we got our statutory redundancy but nothing in the liquidation process either.

The majority of workers in retail are women. If this was a male-dominated workplace they would get a severance package, not statutory redundancy.

"Policy is not protecting us at all. During all of this pandemic retail was essential work. But when the stores close there’s no-one there to help you.”

Solidarity TD Mick Barry, who also attended the protest, said: “It’s day 333 and it’s a disgrace that the Government has left them out here for so long. We were told this would never happen again after Clerys. We were told it would never happen again after Debenhams but we’re joined here today by the women from Arcadia.

"The Government has promised to legislate to improve workers' rights in liquidations – this legislation must be introduced to the Dáil now as a matter of urgency."

Former Debenhams workers have been blocking the removal of stock from the 11 stores countrywide until assurance is given that proceeds from its sale goes to pay workers some of their redundancy packages which were not honoured.

Following talks between workers, liquidators KPMG and Government, the Labour Court offered €3m to help former workers re-train and upskill, but the former workers want that money to top up their statutory redundancy instead, as many have already started courses and others are nearing retirement.