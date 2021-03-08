Dr Ina Kelly to become next IMO President 

Dr Ina Kelly, Chair of Public Health Committee is to become the next president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Dr Kelly is to be appointed IMO President on April 17 at the IMO AGM.

Speaking today, Dr Kelly said she was "honoured" to take on the role of IMO President for what she knows will be "a challenging year for doctors and patients across the health system."

Speaking on International Women's Day, Dr Kelly added that it was crucial that any barriers that stop women reaching their full potential in their careers, particularly during their training years, are acknowledged and fixed.

“We have many extraordinary women in leadership positions in medicine but we want to see more of our colleagues being supported and having their voices heard.”

Dr Kelly also acknowledged the work and commitment of Dr Paddy Hillery, Chair of the IMO Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors’ Committee, who is not in a position to take on the role of IMO President this year as originally planned.

Dr Kelly qualified as a medical doctor from University College Galway in 1986. She completed general professional training in Ireland, the UK and Australia followed by GP training in Western Australia and was awarded her FRACGP in 1994.