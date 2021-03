An Garda Síochána visited the home of Justice Minister Helen McEntee last night.

Department sources have confirmed a threatening phone call was made claiming there was a bomb at the pregnant Minister’s home.

The threat was called in to the charity, the Samaritans, who contacted gardaí.

Gardaí attended Ms McEntee’s home in Meath but nothing incriminating was found after a search by officers.

Ms McEntee and her department said they had no comment on the report when contacted by the Irish Examiner.