Primary schools to fully reopen on March 15

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 15:25
Steve Neville

Primary schools are set to re-open fully on March 15, the Department of Education has announced.

In a letter to principals, the Department said that it has reaffirmed that the gradual phased reopening can proceed as planned.

It means that all primary school students will be back in school come next Monday.

 

Students in junior infants up as far as second class returned to schools at the start of the month. 

The letter to principals states that public health has “reviewed the measures put in place to ensure safe operation schools and is satisfied that these infection prevention and control measures, if rigorously adhered to, will keep the school community safe during this period.

“They emphasise that all measures must be followed carefully by pupils, staff and parents.

Schools have been reminded that “all unnecessary travel should be avoided, and that in the interests of minimising the spread of Covid-19, schools must make every effort to avoid organising events that could lead to the congregation of pupils."

The letter also asks schools to remind parents and pupils not to congregate at on the school grounds or at the school gate.

