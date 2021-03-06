Gardaí investigate after man's body discovered in Dublin

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date. 
The man's body was discovered this morning at Moore Street in Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 12:05
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are investigating after a man's body was found this morning in Dublin City. 

Discovered just before 8.30am this morning on Moore Street, gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the man's death but it is understood foul play is not suspected at this time. 

The man's body had remained at the scene while an examination of Moore Street in Dublin City centre took place.

It has since been removed to Dublin City morgue in Whitehall. 

Gardaí have said the results of this will determine the course of the investigation. 

