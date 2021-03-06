Policing plan for Cork protest to be 'showcase' ahead of St Patrick's Day event

The policing of today’s anti-lockdown protest in Cork City will be a “showcase” of how gardaí will deal with the expected mass protest in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day, Garda sources have said.

A range of gardaí, at various ranks, have expressed satisfaction at the policing plan that has been put in place for today's event.

A number of sources have said that if there is any violence or criminal damage that “it will be dealt with”, and that there will be enough gardaí on duty to “nip anything in the bud”.

Garda sources said that, as it stands, the threat level is “very low” and that there is no indication of violence — but they are conscious that gardaí also had no prior warning of violence before last week’s protest on Grafton St in Dublin.

A protestor on Grafton St is arrested by gardaí. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The Irish Examiner understands part of today's policing plan involves an arrest policy for people travelling further than 5km for the event who refuse to comply with a garda direction to return home.

Gardaí will be particularly on the lookout for “known troublemakers” heading into the city, with sources saying there will be an overt and covert garda presence.

This plan will tell people: ‘this is how we are going to deal with things’ — it’s a showcase for the next big one in Dublin on Patrick’s Day,” said one source.

Various gardaí we have spoken to seem to be happy with the level of resources that have been promised for the day, with plans to mobilise more resources from neighbouring stations if the need arises.

There was only one public order unit deployed to last Saturday’s protest — in line with the threat assessment.

They were deployed in “soft cap” mode and were holding the line with uniform gardaí when violence quickly developed. They were unable to go back to their vans to re-kit into full ‘riot gear’.

Sources stressed that gardaí do not want to deploy in full riot gear with shields and helmets from the outset, with the possibility that families will be attending the protest.

But one source said: “If they need to be deployed, they will be ready fairly quickly."

Gardaí do not, as it stands, expect big numbers, but know this could turn out not to be the case.

Various gardaí also point out there is no history of violence at previous anti-lockdown protests in Cork.

Gardaí are aware of the danger of criminal elements latching on to the protest and the risk posed to shops.

It comes as mounting calls from charity campaigners, business leaders, the Lord Mayor of Cork, and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties for the protest to be scrapped, but these pleas have been ignored by organisers.

Meanwhile, a high-level internal Garda review is under way into the handling of last Saturday’s protest.