Over 1,250 drug seizures recorded in Irish prisons last year

Limerick prison saw 116 drug seizures in 2020, while Cork, Castlerea and the Midlands all had at least 30
Over 1,250 drug seizures recorded in Irish prisons last year

John Cuffe, a retired senior prison officer, says dramatic action is needed to reduce the number of drug seizures.

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 10:38
Caitlín Griffin

There were 1,251 drug seizures in 10 jails across Ireland last year, records have revealed.

The highest number of drug seizures from one prison occurred in Wheatfield prison in Dublin, where there were 479 recorded incidents of drugs being seized from prisoners.

According to Freedom of Information figures, Mountjoy and Cloverhill prison were the next highest with 319 and 207 drug seizures respectively.

Limerick prison saw 116 drug seizures in 2020, while Cork, Castlerea and the Midlands all had at least 30.

John Cuffe, a retired senior prison officer, says dramatic action is needed to reduce the number of drug seizures.

Retired prison officer, John Cuffe, says a lot of the drug activity is down to boredom among inmates.

“If you look at Castlerea, Mountjoy and these other places where there’s not enough work, not enough schooling, not enough gym, pressure on staff with time - prisoners are bored out of their skulls, so drugs are going to get a foothold.” 

Mr Cuffe says structure is key to preventing further trouble arising in Irish prisons:

“If you don’t keep these guys occupied, you’re going to have a problem on your hands.”

Read More

HSE director general says AstraZeneca delays causing 'frustration and angst'

More in this section

HSE director general says AstraZeneca delays causing 'frustration and angst' HSE director general says AstraZeneca delays causing 'frustration and angst'
DENIS SCANNELL Cork obstetrician says pregnancy complications linked to Covid-19 are 'very uncommon'
Brexit UK confirms extension of grace period for parcels transiting to Northern Ireland
prisondrugs
Brexit

Arlene Foster: EU taking ‘very belligerent approach’ to issues caused by Northern Ireland Protocol

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices