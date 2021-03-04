Three deaths, 169 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

There have been three more Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Health said that all three deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period.

There has now been a total of 2,066 coronavirus deaths in the North to date.

The NI Department of Health also confirmed an additional 169 new cases of the virus.

1,669 people were tested for the virus in NI over the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated.



163 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, 3 further deaths have been reported.https://t.co/1T7yam4O9f pic.twitter.com/WpJ6btb8wJ — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 4, 2021

113,169 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year.

In the last week alone, 1,305 cases have been confirmed in the region.

At present, there are 257 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, a decrease of 50 on yesterday's total.

29 patients with coronavirus are in intensive care, and 27 patients are using ventilators to help them breathe.

Hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at a level of 94%.

There are also 20 active confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said that 582,881 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland - 545,000 of which were first doses.

Mr Swann said that plans to significantly scale up the North's vaccination programme were in the process of being finalised this week.

At a press briefing, Mr Swann said that supplies of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were scheduled "to increase very significantly” in the coming weeks.