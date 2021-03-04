Three deaths, 169 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

Yesterday, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said that 582,881 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland to date - 545,000 of which were first doses
Three deaths, 169 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

113,169 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year. File Picture: PA

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 14:58
Steven Heaney

There have been three more Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Health said that all three deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period.

There has now been a total of 2,066 coronavirus deaths in the North to date.

The NI Department of Health also confirmed an additional 169 new cases of the virus.

1,669 people were tested for the virus in NI over the last 24 hours.

113,169 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year.

In the last week alone, 1,305 cases have been confirmed in the region.

At present, there are 257 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, a decrease of 50 on yesterday's total. 

29 patients with coronavirus are in intensive care, and 27 patients are using ventilators to help them breathe.

Hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at a level of 94%.

There are also 20 active confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said that 582,881 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland - 545,000 of which were first doses.

Mr Swann said that plans to significantly scale up the North's vaccination programme were in the process of being finalised this week.

At a press briefing, Mr Swann said that supplies of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were scheduled "to increase very significantly” in the coming weeks.

Read More

85% of vaccines delivered to Ireland had been administered by end of February

More in this section

GP says system not working after 200 vaccine doses not delivered to clinic GP says system not working after 200 vaccine doses not delivered to clinic
Setback for Irish Ferries in bid to avoid compensating 20,000 passengers hit by cancelled sailings Setback for Irish Ferries in bid to avoid compensating 20,000 passengers hit by cancelled sailings
85% of vaccines delivered to Ireland had been administered by end of February 85% of vaccines delivered to Ireland had been administered by end of February
#covid-19coronavirushealthhospitalsevent: northern ireland
Remote working from home. Freelancer workplace in kitchen with laptop, cup of coffee

Over 9,000 searches relating to far-right topics made by Irish people in past six months

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices