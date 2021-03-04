Almost 75% of all Covid-19 patients in Ireland had no underlying conditions

New data shows almost three-quarters of all Covid-19 patients in Ireland had no underlying conditions, up from just over half by December.

The data, collected by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 73.1% of Covid-19 patients to January 31 had no chronic illness. Up to December, this figure was 58%.

People with an underlying condition make up 14.4% of the total now, and another 12.5% are unknown or unreported.

The HPSC does not say what caused this change.

One significant difference in the Irish Covid-19 landscape compared to December is the spread of the more transmissible UK B117 variant. In early January, this was being found in one in four cases, and continued to spread.

It is now at 91% and is referred to as the dominant strain by Nphet.

The report, unpublished as yet and released to Dr Robert O’Connor, head of research at the Irish Cancer Society, shows 11 conditions most likely found among those developing Covid-19.

He said the cancer community has suffered greatly during the pandemic.

The figures show 1,876 cancer patients developed Covid-19, accounting for 6.6% of cases who have an underlying condition.

Cancer patients made up 15% of all patients with underlying conditions going to ICU, and 17% of deaths.

“It has been a long year for people affected by cancer,” he said. “And services continue to be disrupted in many ways.”

Vaccine priority

Some cancer patients are now in group 4 for vaccine priority, but just over a week from that announcement, there is still no clarity on who or where they will receive their vaccines.

Dr O’ Connor said oncologists and patients have been in contact with him urgently seeking clarity. The society has written to the Department of Health and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee on this.

The HPSC report on underlying conditions shows asthma patients accounted for 659 cases, or 2.3%, of patients with underlying conditions.

But 138 of them had to go to ICU, which is 14.8% of all patients with underlying conditions needing this level of care.

Managing director with the Asthma Society of Ireland Laura Greer said they would urge the Government to “prioritise patients, vulnerable persons and family carers in the highest priority category for vaccinations when they do roll out”.

She said Irish research shows an increased risk of severe Covid outcomes for people whose asthma has in the past 12 months required oral steroids.

The Asthma Society defines "severe asthma", which is included in group 5 currently for vaccination, as “asthma that is uncontrolled despite maximal optimised therapy and treatment of contributory factors, or that worsens when high-dose treatment is decreased”.