Litter of puppies stolen from woman’s boarding kennels in Kilkenny

A woman in Kilkenny has said she is “distraught” and "broken" after six puppies were stolen from her home last night.

Marie Butler of Castlemerle Kennels in Kilkenny said the pups, which are just seven weeks old, were taken from their doghouse just steps from her kitchen.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline, Ms Butler said she became aware something was wrong when she started to hear squealing shortly after 10pm.

She said she went back out to check on the dogs and saw the two gates to the puppy house open.

"I can only imagine when I heard the squeals that they were being stuffed into some sort of a bag," she said.

One of the stolen Cardigan Corgis.

Ms Butler said she has been working with dogs for over five decades and is a long-standing member of a Kilkenny dog club.

She also said she has security measures in place around her home to prevent any of her dogs from being taken.

"I don't know how someone could have gotten in," she said.

I suspect they were somewhere in the garden watching me feeding them. I am distraught.

The dogs, which are Cardigan Corgis, are the puppies of her two dogs Stella and Morgan.

Ms Butler said she is "broken" after the incident.

Gardaí are now investigating the theft.

A social media campaign to raise awareness of the stolen pups has also been set up.

Those behind the campaign are seeking to get information on the dogs out to the public before they are sold or moved out of the country.

One of the Cardigan Corgis taken from the kennels.

“I am horrified at the level of dog theft in this country at the moment. It has reached boiling point,” said Clíona Beattie who is familiar with Castlemere Kennels.

Ms Beattie, who is secretary of the Bichon Club of Ireland, said the theft was likely pre-planned, given the short window in which the pups were taken and the security measures in place at the kennels.

"Getting this story to the press is our last hope at making these poor puppies 'too hot to handle'," she said.