Limerick's 'Covid court' a non-stop party zone, say residents

Residents living near the University of Limerick (UL) say their neighbourhood has become a drug-fuelled party zone that is attracting youths from all over the city.

They voiced their concern as gardaí made five arrests following a large party in College Court, near the university, on Tuesday night. Three people in the Carysfort Avenue were arrested, two men under Public Order Legislation, and one man under the Misuse of Drugs Legislation. Fifty fixed charge penalty notices were issued, in relation to breaches of the Health Act.

Gardaí also seized €17,500 worth of cocaine and €800 in cash, following the search of a vehicle in the College Court Drive area. Two men were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda station.

A screengrab from one of the videos of the street party.

One resident, who said the estate has acquired up a rather distasteful colloquial nickname – “Covid Court”, explained that students, local youths and drug dealers are all flocking to the area.

“With pubs closed, it has become the only place in Limerick where they can party. I think you have half of Limerick’s youth up here when the weather is good,” they added.

Another local resident said they believed a number of houses in the area were being used as hubs to sell drugs.

There's a number of houses up here that are clearly just being used to sell drugs. You see people coming to the house at all times of the night.

"The rents are cheaper than the city, and they don’t have to travel out to the parties. It’s the perfect opportunity for them,” the resident said.

Cllr Sean Hartigan: College Court 'is about 10% residents, and 90% students and other young people'.

Local Green Party councillor Seán Hartigan agreed with the residents' concerns about drug dealing, saying “the market is on their doorstep”.

He said one of the main problems facing College Court was the high concentration of students, and other young people, compared to the number of permanent residents.

“It is about 10% residents, and 90% students and other young people,” said Cllr Hartigan. He said he has received a steady stream of complaints from local residents in the area.

This problem isn’t new. It’s been going on, non-stop, since last summer. The music doesn’t stop in College Court.”

UL president, Professor Kerstin Mey met with senior Garda representatives on Wednesday morning after large crowds of young people were seen partying on the streets with some taking to roofs of houses.

“It is clear that there is a small minority among our 16,500 students who live in off-campus estates who are consistently ignoring Government and institutional guidelines,” Professor Mey said, adding they had appealed to students to recognise their personal responsibility.

“We are fully supportive of An Garda Síochána and remain grateful for a close co-operative partnership with them,” she added.

The university is currently conducting an investigation, with students who are found to have attended the event facing suspension and possible expulsion.

UL student Erin Dyer expressed her disappointment with those who are attending these parties.

When I first saw the pictures and videos I was pretty angry, I won't lie. Once again a very small minority of UL students will tarnish the rest of us with the same reputation.”

“It really doesn't represent the UL student body fairly. I know a lot of people moved up for various reasons. But so many who are even staying in Limerick are being careful and abiding by the rules. There is also a huge percentage of us who have stayed at home,” she added.