Postbox 350km above Arctic Circle among global sites going green for St Patrick’s day

Sydney Opera House will once again be taking part of the initiative where it first began 11 years ago

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 15:20
Caitlín Griffin

A postbox at the summit of Øretoppen Mountain in Norway will become the most northerly ‘greening’ site in the world to join the St Patrick’s Day Global Greening initiative.

The postbox that is 350km above the Arctic Circle is just one of the new famous sites around the world that will go green this month, announced by Tourism Ireland today.

Other new sites partaking for the first time this year range from I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’s Gwrych Castle in Wales, The Palm Fountain which is the world's largest fountain in Dubai, and the Sekenani Gate at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

In a statement Tourism Ireland said it aims to bring “positivity and hope” to Irish people abroad who cannot currently travel home due to the pandemic:

“At a time when Irish people overseas cannot travel home, Tourism Ireland wants to shine a green light in as many locations around the world as possible, giving our Diaspora a sense of connection with home and reminding them that we cannot wait to welcome them back, as soon as it is possible to do so.” 

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said: “Today, we’re launching Tourism Ireland’s 2021 Global Greening initiative, which has become so successful in helping to keep the island of Ireland in the spotlight overseas during the St Patrick’s Day period.

“St Patrick’s Day provides a truly unique opportunity to promote Ireland on the international stage and to renew the strong bonds between Ireland, the international Irish community and our global partners.” 

As well as a host of additional new sites lighting up this St Patrick’s day, Sydney Opera House will once again be taking part of the initiative where it first began in Australia 11 years ago.

