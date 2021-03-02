Pairc uí Chaoimh could be used in Ireland's joint bid for FIFA World Cup

No decisions have been made about which stadiums will be used in the event that Ireland submits a joint bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday revealed that a bid between the UK and Ireland was being discussed by governments and footballing bodies on the two islands.

However, the plan is very much at a preliminary stage with expressions of interest not open until 2022 and the final bid not due until 2024. The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said that the plan was "an exciting possibility" but said that talks are "at a very early stage".

"Feasibility studies will continue with our partners to assess the viability of a bid, and we look forward to further extensive engagement and collaboration as we seek to refine our hosting proposals in the coming months and years. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits to the UK and Ireland.

“Precise details of the involvement of each partner, including which cities and stadia will be involved, are yet to be determined. This provides a unique opportunity and as we sow the seeds of recovery for Ireland’s tourism sector we cannot underestimate the benefits such an event would bring to the country.”

A statement from the department said that direct economic benefits such as spending by visiting fans, broadcasters and media and sponsors will be taken into account but other "long-term benefits such as increased international profile, participation in sports, strengthened links with our nearest neighbours, and increased future tourism will also be assessed".

Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers said that the Government "would not be found wanting".

He said that the "footballing family" had the "drive, ambition and passion" to make the bid successful.

"We will have significant competition for this from a European and international perspective so it will need significant work.

"This year we will progress significant work on the whole feasibility process, and then see for next year would open the process for the submission of a bid which can be submitted between 2022 and 2024. And so, we are at an early stage of this process but the fact that we have an ambition across the two islands to try and work together to bring one of the biggest football tournaments in the world to our shores I think is really positive, and we'll do everything we can."

While no decision has been reached on which stadiums could be used, government sources say that the "strong desire" at this point would be to use at least one outside Dublin, along with the Aviva stadium and Croke Park, though FIFA is known to prefer to use just one stadium per city. That means that Cork's Pairc uí Chaoimh and Limerick's Gaelic Grounds could be used.

Meanwhile, football's European governing body UEFA has insisted that its plans to carry out the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in the original 12-city format is still happening.

Under its plans, Dublin would host games on June 14, 18, 23 and 29. A decision on fan levels at individual venues will be reached on April 5.