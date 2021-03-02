Ryanair's ‘Jab and Go’ ad pulled by watchdog for being ‘misleading’

Ryanair’s promotional advertisement for Easter and summer flights was found by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) to be misleading.

The company’s campaign that uses the taglines “jab and go” and “vax and go” encourages people to engage in air travel as Covid-19 vaccinations are being rolled out.

The ASAI noted that 59 complaints were received about Ryanair’s online and tv advertising for being misleading, conflicting with public health guidelines, and being irresponsible, trivialising the global pandemic.

The majority of the complaints were upheld and the ASAI ordered that the advert could no longer run in its current format.

It was reported that the advert garnered 1,600 complaints since airing, according to the UK's Advertising Standards Agency.

Ryanair’s campaign was one of seven adverts investigated by the ASAI’s independent Complaints Committee.

Six out of the 7 advertisements were found to have been in breach of the ASAI Code on grounds related to being misleading.

Commenting on the latest ASAI rulings, Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI, stated:

“The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI illustrates our ability to handle complaints across a variety of platforms, and demonstrates how we ensure that ads in Ireland stick to the advertising rules.

“The main role of advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs), such as the ASAI, is to ensure that ads and other marketing communications are legal, truthful, decent and honest, prepared with a sense of social responsibility to the consumer and society and with proper respect for the principles of fair competition.”

Earlier today, Ryanair said it will not reopen its Cork base until at least winter later this year.

The airline has said it will remain closed while Cork Airport undergoes runway renovations, which Ryanair has described as a 'crazy idea.'

However, Cork Airport has defended the decision to carry out the upgrade work, while the airport is extremely quiet.