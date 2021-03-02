'Concerning' rise in number of food businesses operating illegally

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) investigated 47 unregistered food businesses that were operating illegally without the knowledge or supervision of the competent authorities, last year.

The figure marks a sharp rise from the 19 businesses that were investigated by the FSAI in 2019

Some of the businesses were established in domestic kitchens or private dwellings with inadequate food safety processes, procedures and facilities in place, as a result of the temporary closure of the food industry due to the pandemic.

The food businesses were producing, processing or distributing various foods such as baked goods, ready-to-eat sushi products, and both raw and cooked meats.

Following each investigation, the FSAI, in collaboration with the food inspectors, issued five closure orders, five compliance notices and three prohibition orders last year on unregistered/unapproved food businesses.

In addition to these, two warrants were obtained to gain access to unregistered food businesses running their business from a domestic dwelling.

The investigations also resulted in 17 tonnes of unfit and/or unsafe food taken off the market in Ireland.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive, FSAI has warned consumers to only purchase food from reputable food businesses.

“The vast majority of food businesses comply with their legal requirement to notify prior to operating; however, it is very concerning to see an increase in the number of unregistered food businesses found to be operating in 2020.

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has presented many challenges for the food industry and for people working in the sector, however, this does not change the legal requirements which are in place to protect consumer health. It is totally unacceptable that some food businesses are choosing to operate outside of the law,” said Dr Byrne.

The FSAI has reiterated that anyone who is planning to open a food business should contact the FSAI for advice and must comply with food law and operate safely to ensure the protection of public health.