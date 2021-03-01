Garda water unit search River Barrow for missing kayaker

A young child was rescued after a kayak overturned at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday evening
Garda water unit search River Barrow for missing kayaker

Divers at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy, Co Kildare. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 17:11
Michelle Devane, PA

Emergency crews have resumed a search of the River Barrow for a man missing following a kayaking incident in Co Kildare.

A young child was rescued after a kayak overturned at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday evening.

The alarm was raised after the man and a young child got into difficulty while kayaking at the popular beauty spot.

Divers at Ardreigh Lock (Niall Carson/PA)

There was a sombre atmosphere on Monday as a large crowd of family members and locals watched local gardai, the Garda water unit, and civil defence scour the river.

Drones were used to scan the river and the riverbank from above.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy over the weekend with the good weather.

Local Labour Party senator Mark Wall said the town was “numb with tragedy” over the incident.

“It is very tragic for all involved,” he said.

“Everyone in the town is very upset. Athy is and always has been a very close-knit community.

“We’re blessed to have two waterways: the Barrow and the Canal; and everyone in the town was out enjoying the good weather.

“I was out myself on the banks of the canal on Sunday. Then, unfortunately, we all started to hear about what happened.

“It has hit the town so hard.”

More in this section

Stormont Justice Minister expresses concern over Arlene Foster’s meeting with loyalists Stormont Justice Minister expresses concern over Arlene Foster’s meeting with loyalists
Laganside Court ‘Progress made’ in preparations for inquest into Kevin McGuigan death
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 28, 2020 Two more deaths, 138 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland
riverpa-sourceplace: republic of ireland
Smoking Winter Chimney

Majority of Ireland's 1,400 air pollution deaths caused by burning smoky fuels

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices