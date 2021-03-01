Garda water unit search River Barrow for missing kayaker

Emergency crews have resumed a search of the River Barrow for a man missing following a kayaking incident in Co Kildare.

A young child was rescued after a kayak overturned at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday evening.

The alarm was raised after the man and a young child got into difficulty while kayaking at the popular beauty spot.

Divers at Ardreigh Lock (Niall Carson/PA)

There was a sombre atmosphere on Monday as a large crowd of family members and locals watched local gardai, the Garda water unit, and civil defence scour the river.

Drones were used to scan the river and the riverbank from above.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy over the weekend with the good weather.

Local Labour Party senator Mark Wall said the town was “numb with tragedy” over the incident.

“It is very tragic for all involved,” he said.

“Everyone in the town is very upset. Athy is and always has been a very close-knit community.

“We’re blessed to have two waterways: the Barrow and the Canal; and everyone in the town was out enjoying the good weather.

“I was out myself on the banks of the canal on Sunday. Then, unfortunately, we all started to hear about what happened.

“It has hit the town so hard.”