New Covid variants will arrive in Ireland unless we take swift action - expert

A public health expert says new variants of Covid-19 will come to our country very swiftly unless we take action to prevent it.

It comes as 738 new cases of the virus have been recorded here and 13 more people have died.

There are 551 Covid patients in hospital this morning and 132 in ICU.

New laws proposing mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving from high-risk countries won't come into effect for another week or two.

Professor Anthony Staines of Dublin City University (DCU) says the Government's response is too slow.

"The Government is bringing in mandatory hotel quarantining but at a very leisurely pace, and from a very restricted number of countries," Prof Staines said.

"We see these new variants of concern are being found everywhere, so for example there was a new variant of concern identified last week and it was found on the same day in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

"We don't know where it came from."

This weekend marks a year since the first case of Covid-19 in the Republic and the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says the country is now in a much better place.

Dr Glynn says the trends are heading in the right direction and is urging people to keep up their efforts to suppress the virus.

"I'm very hopeful that if we can continue to suppress the case numbers down through March that we will be able to give people much greater levels of certainty about the spring and summer ahead by the end of March.

"But it is all contingent on us managing to keep things under control over the coming weeks in particular."