Wearing masks in primary schools 'would help to reduce' infection risk, says union

A teaching union has backed suggestions for wearing face masks in schools, claiming it could help to reduce infection risks.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) said the move could help the smooth the return of pupils to classes in the coming weeks.

Some 320,000 primary and secondary school students are set to return to school next Monday.

Current government advice is for staff and secondary school students to wear a face covering or mask when a physical distance of 2m from other staff and students cannot be maintained.

However, it is not mandatory for primary-school children to wear masks.

A spokesperson for the INTO said they believed a mandatory face mask policy in primary schools “would help to reduce the risk of infection in schools”, as pupils return to the classroom in March.

“While the Department of Education and Nphet remain of a different opinion, and whilst we respect the expertise of our public health authorities, we nevertheless encourage our members to wear a high-grade face mask in the coming weeks and to insist that these be provided by their school,” they said.

INTO said it was aware of many pupils being sent to school with face masks despite it not being mandatory in primary schools at present and schools have facilitated this.

The organisation added it recently sought a public health review of the wearing of face masks for pupils in senior classes in a consultation with the Department of Education, alongside other measures including regular antigen testing and air ventilation monitors.

“These measures were not adopted, with the department citing public health felt they were not necessary at this time.”

The principal of a secondary school in Cork said the introduction of masks had proven to be one of the “least challenging things” the school had adopted to deal with Covid-19.

While both staff and students struggled with masks at first, Coláiste Éamann Rís principal Aaron Wolfe said everyone adapted “within the first day or two” and it is now the norm.

“You could have a mask on all day and you wouldn’t even know you have it on. It’s just become part of life in school.”

“I think every secondary school would tell you it has been one of the least problematic things.”

In addition, Mr Woulfe said they found behaviour improved “dramatically”.

“There's only so much you can do with your eyes!”