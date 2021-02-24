Irish Prison Service attempts to remove private Facebook group after racist posts

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) is trying to get a private Facebook group for former and serving prison officers removed over concerns about the content of recent posts.
The 'Irish Jailers, Warders and Buckets' group, which currently has 664 members, describes itself as a satirical group for 'serving and retired prison officers to have fun, share banter and stay in contact.'
Last night, the Irish Times reported there has been an increase in racist content being shared by the group in recent months. Several posts are also anti-Traveller in nature.
The IPS say the posts in the group “in no way reflect the views of the organisation” and it has now reported the group to the social media platform for the second time.
A spokesperson for the IPS said: "On becoming aware of the content of recent posts on the private Facebook page, which in no way reflect the views of the organisation, the IPS has again reported the matter to Facebook who are examining the matter.”
Asked whether the IPS is aware of serving members involved in the group, the organisation said, “any issues arising in respect of staff and their conduct in the Irish Prison Service will be dealt with through the normal disciplinary process and the Irish Prison Service does not comment on such matters.”