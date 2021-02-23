AstraZeneca to deliver less than half of promised vaccine quota to EU in second-quarter

It has been reported that AstraZeneca is expected to deliver less than half the number of Covid-19 vaccines as it was contracted to supply the European Union in the second quarter of this year.

An EU official is reported to have told Reuters that the company told the EU it would deliver "less than 90 million doses" in the second quarter.

The drugmaker had committed to delivering 180 million doses over the course of April, May and June.

Micheál Martin has said that this shortfall in the number of vaccines promised by AstraZeneca has been factored into their figures, which aim to have 82% of adults vaccinated by the end of June.

He said that this did not "necessarily mean" that the September target to vaccinate 70% of adults would be missed.

Mr Martin said that there a number of other vaccines that could become available before the end of the second quarter that have not been factored in such as CureVac.

The Taoiseach added that Ireland would not be "too proud" to ask the UK for excess vaccines, but said that the UK still had "some way to go" before it had available stocks to give away.

"I think we will have a sufficiency of vaccines. The big challenge for us in Q2 and Q3 will be the administration of the vaccines."

It is reported the anonymous EU official told Reuters that AstraZeneca plans to deliver approximately 40 million doses.

Following the production issues faced by AstraZeneca in January, the first-quarter commitments were also not met.

The company looks set to deliver about 130 million doses to the EU by the end of June - it had committed to delivering 300 million.

This latest shortfall could impact the EU's target of vaccinating 70% of adults by the summer.

The European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine manufacturers, has yet to comment on this evening's reports.