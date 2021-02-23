Covid-19: 45 deaths and 575 confirmed cases as lockdown to be extended to April 5

As the Taoiseach is set to announce the extension of Level 5 lockdown until April 8, a further 45 people have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 41 occurred in February while the remaining four are from January.

Another 575 cases have been confirmed this evening, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Of today's 45 deaths, the youngest was aged 55 while the oldest person was 104 years old.

Today's figures bring the death toll from the virus to 4,181 and the total number of case to 216,300.

Dublin accounts for 218 of today's 575 confirmed cases while 38 are located in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick and 26 in Westmeath. The remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am this morning, there are 693 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country. Of which, 150 are in ICU.

There have been 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, there have been 350,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland - 219,899 have received their first dose and 130,423 have received their second.

Today's figures come as Cabinet has agreed to extend the lockdown until April 5.

Micheál Martin will also outline the timetable for re-opening schools starting from next week.

Leaving Cert students as well as the four youngest years of primary school will return on March 1.

Childcare services are set to re-open starting with the ECCE scheme on March 8.

It has also been confirmed the commercial rates waiver for businesses will be extended until June for businesses hit by Covid-19.

Extensions of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Wage Subsidy Scheme are also likely to be announced this evening.

Mr Martin will give details of a revised Living with Covid plan this evening, however it won't include dates for the re-opening of many sectors of the economy.