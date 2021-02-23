Mass testing to take place at Dublin prison following Covid-19 outbreak

A number of staff and two prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus at Arbour Hill
A more restricted regime has been introduced in Arbour Hill to help mitigate the threat of further infection. Picture: Billy Higgins

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 10:38
Nicole Glennon

A number of staff and two prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Dublin prison.

Arrangements are now being put in place for a mass testing programme at Arbour Hill Prison, which houses many of Ireland’s sex offenders.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said: "As a precaution, the Irish Prison Service are in agreement with the HSE Public Health that all staff and prisoners will be tested in order to provide an assured response to the current situation in Arbour Hill Prison.” 

"Arbour Hill Outbreak Control Team (OCT) continues to engage with Prison Management to oversee appropriate actions to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prison.

The IPS also confirmed "a more restricted regime” has been introduced to help mitigate the threat of further infection.

This may impact access to video visits and phone calls in the short-term for those who are in precautionary isolation.

Last week, Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee confirmed that there has been 67 confirmed cases of Covid-19 identified amongst the prisoner population since the onset of the virus last year.

