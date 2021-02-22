Calls for urgent action on Covid-19 risk to meat plant workers

Meat plant workers accounted for 42% of workplace infections between November and February 13, according to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures
Calls for urgent action on Covid-19 risk to meat plant workers

Up to 60% of meat plant workers are from abroad, with many coming from Brazil.

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 18:24
Niamh Griffin

A cross-governmental committee must urgently address the risks to meat plant workers from the Covid-19 pandemic, a migrant rights group has demanded.

Meat plant workers accounted for 42% of workplace infections between November and February 13, according to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures.

“It’s so disappointing there has been little to no movement despite huge evidence on widespread problems,” said Migrant Rights Centre Ireland director Edel McGinley.

We have called for the establishment of a joint Oireachtas committee of business and agriculture to address the systemic concerns and to take up the recommendations of the special committee on Covid-19.” 

Up to 60% of these workers are from abroad, with many coming from Brazil.

Issues include a lack of sick pay, expectations for a consistent production-line speed even when many are absent with Covid-19, and a lack of appropriate PPE in some plants.

She said: “The situation of meat factory workers has not changed. Covid-19 showed up the poor and dangerous conditions that workers have been exposed to for decades.” 

The special committee on Covid-19 made recommendations around risks to meat plants, nursing homes, and direct provision centres.

Committee chair and Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara said he raised the issue of work permits with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week.

There is an issue with work permits which effectively puts the workers in a position of bonded labour," he said. 

“If somebody is leaving a meat plant because they are unhappy with the terms and conditions, it is fanciful to suggest another meat plant will say: 'Come work with us because we are a lot better'. They are not because they offer the same .”

A spokesman for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said the committee report was referred for consideration.

Inspections at meat plants are now mostly unannounced, and serial testing is offered by the HSE.

Read More

Inadequate ventilation played key role in meat plant Covid-19 outbreak

More in this section

Mother and baby homes report O’Neill tells unionists to stop playing ‘silly games’ over NI Protocol
Noah Donohoe mother ‘feels lost without him’ Noah Donohoe mother ‘feels lost without him’
Dr Emer Feely funeral ‘A void that will never be filled’: Tony Holohan pays tribute to wife at funeral
#covid-19
CC COVID-19 SCENES

Compliance having 'positive impact', Deputy CMO says as one death and 686 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices