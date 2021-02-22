Calls for urgent action on Covid-19 risk to meat plant workers

A cross-governmental committee must urgently address the risks to meat plant workers from the Covid-19 pandemic, a migrant rights group has demanded.

Meat plant workers accounted for 42% of workplace infections between November and February 13, according to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures.

“It’s so disappointing there has been little to no movement despite huge evidence on widespread problems,” said Migrant Rights Centre Ireland director Edel McGinley.

We have called for the establishment of a joint Oireachtas committee of business and agriculture to address the systemic concerns and to take up the recommendations of the special committee on Covid-19.”

Up to 60% of these workers are from abroad, with many coming from Brazil.

Issues include a lack of sick pay, expectations for a consistent production-line speed even when many are absent with Covid-19, and a lack of appropriate PPE in some plants.

She said: “The situation of meat factory workers has not changed. Covid-19 showed up the poor and dangerous conditions that workers have been exposed to for decades.”

The special committee on Covid-19 made recommendations around risks to meat plants, nursing homes, and direct provision centres.

Committee chair and Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara said he raised the issue of work permits with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week.

There is an issue with work permits which effectively puts the workers in a position of bonded labour," he said.

“If somebody is leaving a meat plant because they are unhappy with the terms and conditions, it is fanciful to suggest another meat plant will say: 'Come work with us because we are a lot better'. They are not because they offer the same .”

A spokesman for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said the committee report was referred for consideration.

Inspections at meat plants are now mostly unannounced, and serial testing is offered by the HSE.