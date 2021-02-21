Facebook removes Instagram accounts promoting illegal St Patrick's Day 'Lockdown Rave'

Facebook has restricted access to several Instagram accounts advertising an illegal “lockdown rave” due to be held on St Patrick’s Day.

The event, which has also been advertised on other social media platforms, was slated to take place somewhere in Dublin or Kildare.

Organisers were planning on announcing the exact location 12 hours before the event itself.

Tickets for the event, which would be held in breach of current level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, were being advertised online for €20 euro each.

A PayPal account linked to the event is also no longer accessible.

One Instagram connected to the rave was called ‘Paddys Day Lockdown Rave.’ It had nearly 2,000 followers.

Posting on the private account, organisers said the event would ensure attendees didn’t have "another miserable Paddy’s Day."

Fine Gael TD for Dublin Mid West Emer Higgins said she was pleased that social media companies had “stepped up to the mark” and suspended accounts connected to the "reckless" event.

I'm really pleased that social media companies have stepped up to the plate and removed accounts advertising this illegal rave. https://t.co/wpsTCoSyIr — Emer Higgins TD (@EmerHigginsTD) February 21, 2021

"Last week I called on the organisers to have a bit of cop on, to cancel the event.

"I asked people intending to go to rethink that decision, and I worked with social media platforms to alert them to the fact that this event was being promoted online,” she said.

"Facebook has now confirmed it has restricted access to the account in question as the proposed event violates government Covid-19 health guidelines.

"I do however urge all social media companies to remain vigilant for other accounts that may open up to try promote this event under a different name, or indeed other similar events that could put public health at risk,” she added.