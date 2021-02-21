Israeli pub raises the bar on vaccines by offering an accompanying drink

The Israeli Covid-19 vaccine programme has been setting the bar very high for the last number of months and now one pub there is raising a glass to its success — by launching a ‘free drink with your vaccine’.

But there is no sign of such an initiative being unveiled here in Ireland, especially with Taoiseach Micheál Martin now saying pubs and restaurants are unlikely to reopen until mid-summer.

At the world’s first vaccination bar in Tel Aviv, over-16s can get an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, based on their age, along with a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Anyone can come along without an appointment and queue for the vaccine.

A young woman who got the first shot, and received a bottle of beer for her efforts, told i24NEWSEnglish: “It’s really exciting to know that now you can come and get the vaccine really close to your house. It’s good news, and I love all the people that brought that here.”

A spokesman for the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland said larger pubs would no doubt be willing to get involved in the vaccination process if they were approached by the HSE.

However, he added: “When you look at what Israel is doing there to attract young people, it feels like we are a long way away from that.”

The criteria for setting up vaccination centres in Ireland are currently quite strict and rely on storage for large amounts of vaccine.

That may change though with latest indications that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can survive at higher temperatures than first understood.

Israel tops the global vaccine tables by some distance, and this initiative is part of its target to have all adults vaccinated before the end of May.

The country has been criticised, though, for excluding Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza from the campaign until this week. The first vaccines came to Gaza on Wednesday afternoon.