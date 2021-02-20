Monaghan Euromillions player just one number shy of massive €206m jackpot

A Euromillions lotto player in Monaghan was just one number short of claiming last night’s €206m jackpot.

The ticket holder matched five numbers and one lucky star, meaning they were just one more lucky star shy of the massive €206,564,757 prize.

The holder of the quick pick ticket sold will receive some consolation, however, in the form of a cool €177,571.

The ticket in question was sold at the Spar store at The Glen in Killygowan, and now customers are being urged to check whether it is in their possession.

Last night’s winning numbers were: 04, 12, 25, 46 and 48. The two luck star numbers were 07 and 12.

The winning ticket holder has been advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

There was no overall winner of last night’s mega jackpot, meaning Tuesday’s Euromillions draw will now be worth over €210m - the largest every prize to play for.

If the EuroMillions jackpot is not won on Feb 23, it can remain capped at €210 million for up to a further four draws.

Any excess jackpot value at each draw will then down to the next prize tier with a winner.

If the jackpot is still not won after the fifth draw at the €210m-mark, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next tier a prize winner.