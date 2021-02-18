Commemoration for IRA volunteer who died in London bomb is cancelled after online backlash

A commemoration for an IRA volunteer, who died when the bomb he was carrying exploded prematurely, has been called off, following a backlash online.

Edward O’Brien, from Gorey, Co Wexford, was 21-years-old when the explosive device he was carrying detonated early, killing him instantly on February 18, 1996.

Mr O’Brien had been travelling on a bus in Aldwych, London, when the explosives went off.

Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin announced the cancellation of the event, which was due to mark the 25th anniversary of Mr O’Brien’s death, on Facebook.

“The Edward O’Brien online commemoration, which was organised by Ed’s father Miley and supported by Sinn Féin, has been cancelled at the request of family, due to significant online abuse targeting the family,” he said.

The event was due to go ahead on Facebook.

When questioned whether the event was supported by the party and whether they supported the cancellation of the online commemoration, a Sinn Féin spokesperson echoed what councillor Ó Súilleabháin had said on Facebook.

However, they stated the event was supported by “Wexford Sinn Féin.”

The online commemoration for Edward O’Brien, which was organised by Edward’s father Miley and supported by Wexford Sinn Féin, was cancelled at the request of the family due to significant online abuse targeting the family in recent days.

The event was understood to have been promoted by Councillor Ó Súilleabháin and other local party members.

After his death, Mr O’Brien’s family issued a statement through their solicitor condemning all paramilitary organisations.

It was understood that they had no knowledge of his involvement with the IRA, believing that he was working on a building site in the UK until gardaí called to their home, to notify them of his death.

The explosion, which could reportedly be heard five miles away, came just nine days after the IRA ended its ceasefire with a bombing at Canary Wharf, in the Docklands area of London, which killed two people.

A BBC report from the day of the blast, in which Mr O’Brien died, said that 10 ambulances, five fire engines and four paramedic units were called to the scene.

Another Irish man, Brendan Woolhead, from Swords, Co Dublin, was injured in the blast. Mr Woolhead wasn’t connected to Mr O’Brien, and his name had been cleared after initially being a suspect. The driver of the bus was left permanently deaf, according to reports at the time.