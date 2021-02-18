HSE chief: 95% of Covid-19 vaccine supply has been used

The director general of the HSE, Paul Reid, has said 95% of the supply of Covid-19 vaccines has been used, with a small amount being held back for second doses.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Reid explained that by the end of next week the quantities of vaccines scheduled to have arrived in the country will be Pzifer/BioNTech – 195,000, AstraZeneca – 150,000 and Moderna – 30,000.