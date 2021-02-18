ASTI concerned about Leaving Cert calculated grades plans

ASTI President Ann Piggot meanwhile said that her union, which represents 18,500 teachers, would issue an official response to the new Leaving Cert plans in the coming days.
ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie, has said that while the ASTI is pleased that the Leaving Cert has been “preserved”, there were some logistics to the process that could not be “fed into a computer." File Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 09:25
Vivienne Clarke

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), has said it is concerned about the calculated grades process for this year's Leaving Certificate

ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie, has said that while the ASTI is pleased that the Leaving Cert has been “preserved”, there were some logistics to the process that could not be “fed into a computer."

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Christie said that some students had been determined to do “a proper” Leaving Cert and they would now have that option.

Mr Christie also said he was glad that the ranking system from last year’s calculated grade process was gone. 

“Thankfully teachers don’t have to do that,” he said. 

When asked about the reopening of schools, Mr Christie said the ASTI wanted schools to reopen as soon as possible, as safely as possible, but putting a date on the reopening was “unwise”.

Dates for reopening would have to come from other sources such as public health experts, he said, but the numbers and the indications were positive.

ASTI President Ann Piggot. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

ASTI President Ann Piggot. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“The Minister has given dates in the past and has had to row back. I’m not going to fall into the same trap.”

ASTI President Ann Piggot meanwhile said that her union, which represents 18,500 teachers, would issue an official response to the new Leaving Cert plans in the coming days. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Ms Piggot said the ASTI "did not want to put any more stress on students."

She said there had always been reservations about a calculated grades system, so the union was glad that an alternative option of a traditional Leaving Cert was being offered.

Ms Piggott said that her union favoured orals and project work being assessed externally to “ground” the results and to give “credibility or raise it up in a way.” 

However, she said the union was concerned that students would not be motivated in the coming months if they opted for calculated grades, she said, and there was the challenge for teachers of having two cohorts in the classroom – one group studying for the traditional Leaving Cert while the other group had opted for calculated grades.

