HSE on target to recruit 5,000 extra staff

The HSE is on the way to belatedly meeting a December target to recruit 5,000 staff under a €600m winter plan.

It still has a way to go, though, to meeting its aim of hiring an extra 12,500 staff by April this year.

The health authority has confirmed that staffing levels are up by more than 5% across the health service in the past year and that it is in the process of filling more than 9,500 posts under an “ambitious” winter plan to scale up core services and the Covid-19 pandemic response.

The €600m funding boost was announced last September, At that stage, the health service faced a range of challenges, from providing Covid and non-Covid care, increased seasonal demand, and growing waiting lists.

It pre-dated the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

At the time, the HSE admitted that commitments to recruit 5,000 staff by the end of December and an additional 7,500 staff by April this year came with a “health warning”.

Now it has confirmed that close to 2,600 new staff have been recruited, of which 2,323 have started work, while a further 2,917 new staff have accepted positions and are going through the clearance process.

A further 4,026 posts are being filled and are at various stages of the recruitment process, bringing the total number of posts actively being filled to more than 9,500.

The HSE has embarked on an ambitious programme of recruitment for both the maintenance of existing health services but also to meet the requirements of the winter plan.

"This programme commenced in the latter part of 2020,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

The HSE said posts were being filled to support Covid-19 test and trace functions and other health service developments.

“Of those outlined in the winter plan, 2,585 have been recruited, of which 2,323 have been onboarded and commenced duty,” a HSE spokesperson said.

"A further 2,917 posts have been accepted by candidates and are in the clearance process. A further 4,026 are at various stages in the recruitment process,” they added.

Overall staffing levels increased across the health service and Section 38 voluntary hospitals and agencies by 5.3%, or 6,357, whole-time-equivalent (WTE) posts over the past year.

At the end of the year there were 144,113 staff working across 126,174 WTE posts across health and social care services.