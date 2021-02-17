Minister to brief Government on Leaving Cert plans 

With students promised clarity on their Leaving Cert by Friday at the latest, the Minister for Education is expected to brief her Government colleagues on its proposed format this afternoon.

Norma Foley is expected to update the Education sub-Cabinet committee this afternoon on the progress in finalising the arrangements for this year’s Leaving and Junior Cert.

No final decisions have yet been made as confidential talks between the teaching unions and the Department of Education remain ongoing.

However, an official decision on the format for the 2021 State exams could be made this evening if an agreement is reached.

It is understood that all parties are in basic agreement around the format the Leaving Cert will take, but a few finer details are still being ironed out.

Leaving Cert students are expected to be offered the choice between written exams and a "corresponding measure", which is understood to be some form of modified calculated grades.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said it has received assurances teachers will not have to rank their students as they did with calculated grades last year.

Read More Letters to the Editor: Antagonistic ASTI might shoot itself in the foot

Officials and union reps have been working out the logistics behind such an offering, which will have to take into account factors like component work, the standardisation of results, and the scheduling of exams.

The Junior Cert exams also look likely to be cancelled due to logistics and replaced with classroom-based assessments, mirroring the arrangements put in place for students last year.

Last night, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which is involved in talks on the Leaving Cert, said it had been advised that it will not be logistically possible to hold the Junior Cert and Leaving Cert exams in tandem in the normal manner.

It said that it is of the view the junior cycle exams cannot proceed this year "and is calling on the minister to confirm this to students, teachers, and parents".

The union said teachers successfully implemented alternative assessment arrangements for Junior Cert students last year. "The TUI believes that a similar measure must be introduced for 2021 and announced immediately," it said.

Following the sub-Cabinet committee this Wednesday, the full Cabinet is due to meet again tomorrow.

Students have been promised clarity by the end of the week, with the Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU) advised a decision will be made on or by this Friday.