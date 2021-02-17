Government backs behavioural study into public’s response to Covid-19 infection

Government backs behavioural study into public’s response to Covid-19 infection
Covid signage at Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 11:23
Cate McCurry, PA

The Government and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) are to carry out a behavioural study into the public’s perceptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of the Taoiseach and the ESRI launched SAM, the Social Activity Measure, recording the public response to the risk of Covid-19 infection over time.

Designed by the ESRI’s behavioural research unit (Bru), SAM is an anonymous, interactive, online study that surveys people about their recent activity.

The study offers insight into where and how risks of transmission arise.

SAM aims to inform policy regarding the opening of parts of the economy and society.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “I am delighted to launch this key research initiative.

“As our vaccination programme ramps up, we continue to rely on our behaviour as the best defence against contracting and spreading Covid-19.

“This research will be play an important part in helping us to understand more fully how restrictions affect our behaviour, ensuring that data and insight is the foundation for all of our policy decisions and communications approaches.”

This research will be play an important part in helping us to understand more fully how restrictions affect our behaviour

Micheal Martin

The study will run alongside other data sources, including the Amarach Public Opinion survey.

The survey is to give the Government a picture of how people are behaving as well as peoples’ attitudes with respect to restrictions, what is working well and what may need to be adjusted at a given point in time.

The study will collect data from 1,000 respondents every two weeks.

The first set of results from the research will be published on gov.ie on Friday February 19.

More in this section

Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer FBD will not appeal landmark ruling on compensation for Covid-hit pubs
FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Minister to brief Government on Leaving Cert plans 
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19 Irish firm to inoculate volunteers with Covid-19 in first 'human challenge' trial
coronavirusstudypa-sourceplace: republic of ireland
Wales v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Erin McClean details abuse family receives and says photo ID needed for social media

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices