No smokes: Benefits begin just 20 mins after stubbing out last cigarette

Smokers who are planning to kick the habit for good this Lent could feel the benefits just 20 minutes after stubbing out their last cigarette and improve their chances of fighting Covid-19.

Health professionals are coming together to encourage the public to quit smoking on Ireland’s National No Smoking Day.

“Each week in Ireland, there are 1,000 smoking-related hospital admissions and this was before the onset of Covid-19,” Dr Paul Kavanagh, HSE Public Health Medicine Specialist, said.

“Those who smoke are at higher risk of becoming more ill from Covid-19 including hospital admission, ICU admission and death."

"Stopping smoking is the single most important thing you can do for your health, for your future and for your loved ones.”

Dr Angie Brown, Irish Heart Foundation’s Medical Director said the benefits of giving up smoking happen “almost immediately”, even just 20 minutes after that last cigarette.

“Your blood pressure and pulse return to normal, while the risk of heart attack begins to fall just one day later.”

HSE Research shows that four in five people (79%) who smoke want to kick the habit and the vast majority (83%) regret starting.

One in two smokers in Ireland will die of a tobacco-related disease and nearly 6,000 people die here every year from the effects of smoking. Thousands more suffer from smoking-related diseases and second-hand smoking.

“Smoking tobacco is both a physical addiction and a psychological habit. However, smokers wanting to quit do not have to do it alone, there is valuable help out there,” Dr Brown said.

“Stopping not only reduces the risk of life-threatening diseases, but it improves your sense of taste and smell. You will have better skin, teeth and hair and you will instantly save money.”

This National No Smoking Day, the HSE is calling on people who smoke to prepare to take on the 28-day #TheLastStop no smoking challenge in March.

The HSE run a dedicated smoking cessation service, QUIT, which provides personalised, free support by phone, email, SMS and live chat.

Smokers can free call 1800 201 203 for support or visit QUIT.ie to create a plan to kick the habit.