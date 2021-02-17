Be on Call for Ireland is a 'shambles', says retired health worker who offered to help

A number of applicants for the HSE’s Be On Call for Ireland campaign have spoken of contact abruptly ceasing between themselves and the health authorities despite their ongoing desire to volunteer.

Corkman Chris Carroll and his partner Mary, who are both retired healthcare workers, applied for the HSE’s campaign to bolster the health service when it was first launched in March 2020.

Having gone through the full vetting process for the programme, contact between them and the HSE ended from October of last year.

It recently transpired that just 321 of over 73,000 applicants – less than 1% – for the service were ever recruited, despite sustained promotional campaigns across media asking people to help out where they could.

‘Be on Call’ was one of the earliest recruitment drives of the pandemic, with former medical staff based both at home and abroad urged to make a difference by bolstering the health service’s headcount at a time of national crisis.

Despite an ongoing personnel crisis due to Covid-19 isolation and illness, the €600,000 HSE recruitment campaign has filled roles using just 0.4% of the scheme’s applicants.

Mr Carroll describes Be On Call as a “shambles”. “We both want to volunteer and it’s clear they have been short on people.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid at the launch of the 'Be on call for Ireland' recruitment campaign in March 2020. Picture: Sasko Lazatov/Photocall Ireland

He and Mary applied for Be On Call initially and reiterated their availability in October and in January when the Government requested the public’s help in bolstering its track and trace programme and delivery of the vaccine roll-out respectively.

“We put our names down on the first day,” Mr Carroll, who is 68 and worked for the HSE for eight years, said.

We weren’t interested in a job, we were interested in volunteering. We spoke to them twice and then were told in June ‘it’s great but we don’t need you’.”

Both have remained registered with Be On Call and have also consulted five Cork TDs, indicating their desire to volunteer to aid in the vaccine roll-out across the country, with Mary, a former dental surgeon who only retired late last year, of particular potential use to that end.

All of those messages were passed on to the Minister for Health, though a response has yet to come from the department. Neither the HSE nor the Department of Health responded to requests for comment.

In early February Mary made direct contact with the HR department of Cork University Hospital who, in Mr Carroll’s words, were “absolutely delighted to have help and said they would respond imminently”. “It appears there is a need for help with giving the vaccine after all,” he said.

The woman in CUH was laying out the red carpet yet every other avenue we went through was just shut down.”

Another nurse, speaking on condition of anonymity, who had left the profession in 2019, applied for Be On Call last April and told the Irish Examiner that they had done so after “seeing places like Italy on the news and the absolute devastation Covid had caused”.

“I had the skills, it made sense to help,” they said. They rejoined the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland and were asked for their nursing qualifications and employment history.

“I told them I was available to work as soon as possible, I could even do contact tracing if I wasn’t needed as a nurse,” they said. “I was told to stand by for a further call after the weekend and then never heard from them again.”