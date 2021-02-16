Brisk walk and vitamin D 'best way to prepare for vaccine'

Brisk walks and vitamin D supplements are among the ways people can boost their immune response before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, according to an expert on ageing.

A free online lecture takes place on Wednesday, bringing together leading academics and medical experts to advise people on how to fully benefit from vaccines.

One simple tip is to get walking, said Professor Rose Anne Kenny, who advised a 30-minute walk five times a week.

“There are things we know make a big different to the immune system, and particularly antibody responsiveness to vaccination.

“We’ll be talking about the difference exercise makes to vaccine responsiveness,” the professor of medical gerontology at Trinity College Dublin said.

Prof Kenny said anyone who is not getting out for a walk should start now if safe to do so. Even a few weeks of regular walking before getting the shot will make a difference.

And as the dark days linger on, Prof Kenny said all Irish people, but especially the over-50s, should take a vitamin D supplement.

“Vitamin D has been looked at in the context of vaccine responsiveness, we will be showing the hard evidence for why it boosts vaccine immunity,” she said.

This should be started two to three weeks before getting a vaccine, and she recommended between 800 and 100 IU.

“At the moment, 60% of people in Ireland over 50 have insufficient vitamin D for a strong immune response. You can’t get it at this time in Ireland from the sun at all, going out doesn’t make any difference to vitamin D this time of the year,” she said.

Prof Kenny said the panel would also discuss the health benefits of sleep and the links between low stress levels and vaccine responsiveness.

Luke O’ Neill, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, will also take part in the event.

He said: “The clinical trials for different vaccines involved varied representation of older adults, which has resulted in debate on optimum inoculation for older age groups and frailer cohorts.

“However, the information is constantly updated and I’ll share why the evolving science affords optimism.”

The panel also includes Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Siobhán Kennelly, national clinical and advisory group lead for older persons, physiotherapist Professor Rose Galvin and Ms Deirdre Lang, director of nursing, older persons services.

