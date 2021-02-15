Finalists for National Lottery Good Cause Awards announced

Ireland’s only children’s hospice, an archive celebrating local LGBT history, and a rehabilitation service for adults living with acquired brain injuries are just some of the finalists for the National Lottery Good causes award.
The National Lottery said the Awards honour “the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.”
Nearly 30 cent from every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes toward funding good causes nationwide.
The 36 finalists will now advance to the grand final, which is comprised of six separate categories: Sport; Health and Wellbeing; Heritage; Arts and Culture; Community; and Youth.
There is also a seventh special category for Irish language projects.
Each national category winner will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year winner will receive an additional €25,000.
The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 29 at the Mansion House in Dublin, subject to Public health measures in place at that time.
The event will alternatively take place virtually depending on the guidelines in effect, the National Lottery said.
Speaking this afternoon National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, congratulated the 36 finalists and said the Good Causes Awards shone a light on "the outstanding work being done in our communities by extraordinary groups."
"We are all aware of how difficult the past year has been and how important sports clubs, organisations and groups are to our wellbeing. This truly is our chance to show our appreciation for keeping our communities going during such uncertain times,” he said.
The judging of the National Finals of the Good Causes Awards will take place virtually on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 of February.
Therein, representatives from each of the 36 finalist groups will be asked to do a short presentation remotely to the judging panel and respond to any questions that may arise.
The judging panel will be chaired by Lotto presenter and weather presenter, Nuala Carey.
columnist Fergus Finlay, who will also be a judge on the panel said it was "an honour to be involved."
"The Good Causes Awards is a unique opportunity to highlight the array of remarkable groups and organisations doing great things in communities all over the country.
"I am looking forward to meeting the 36 finalists and hearing about the inspirational work that they have continued to do – even during Covid times.
"It feels even more heartening to be involved considering the difficulties that have been faced by so many during the past year,” he said.
- Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin
- South Dublin Taekwondo, Dublin
- Raphoe Community Sports Development, Donegal
- Kanturk Cycling Club, Cork
- Ratoath Athletics Club, Meath
- Ballintubber GAA, Mayo
- Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin
- LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Dublin
- Children in Hospital Ireland, Dublin
- Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub, Roscommon
- Naas Community First Responders, Kildare
- East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support, Galway
- Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Donegal
- Cork Folklore Project, Cork
- Cork LGBT Archive, Cork
- Kilkenny Famine Experience, Kilkenny
- Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland, Meath
- Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Kildare
- Children’s Books Ireland, Dublin
- International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Dublin
- Dance Theatre of Ireland, Dublin
- Graffiti Theatre Company, Cork
- Cyclone Rep, Cork
- Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Galway
- Age Action Ireland, Dublin
- Immigrant Council of Ireland, Dublin
- Kilbarrack Coast Community Project, Dublin
- Irish Deaf Society, Dublin
- Daingean GAA, Offaly
- Headway Limerick, Limerick
- Focus Ireland, Dublin
- BeLonG To Youth Services, Dublin
- Millennium Family Resource Centre, Tipperary
- Autism Support Louth & Meath,
- Louth The Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Galway
- Blue Box Creative Learning Centre, Limerick