Finalists for National Lottery Good Cause Awards announced

Ireland’s only children’s hospice, an archive celebrating local LGBT history, and a rehabilitation service for adults living with acquired brain injuries are just some of the finalists for the National Lottery Good causes award.

The National Lottery said the Awards honour “the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.”

Nearly 30 cent from every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes toward funding good causes nationwide.

The 36 finalists will now advance to the grand final, which is comprised of six separate categories: Sport; Health and Wellbeing; Heritage; Arts and Culture; Community; and Youth.

There is also a seventh special category for Irish language projects.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year winner will receive an additional €25,000.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 29 at the Mansion House in Dublin, subject to Public health measures in place at that time.

The event will alternatively take place virtually depending on the guidelines in effect, the National Lottery said.

Speaking this afternoon National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, congratulated the 36 finalists and said the Good Causes Awards shone a light on "the outstanding work being done in our communities by extraordinary groups."

"We are all aware of how difficult the past year has been and how important sports clubs, organisations and groups are to our wellbeing. This truly is our chance to show our appreciation for keeping our communities going during such uncertain times,” he said.

The judging of the National Finals of the Good Causes Awards will take place virtually on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 of February.

Therein, representatives from each of the 36 finalist groups will be asked to do a short presentation remotely to the judging panel and respond to any questions that may arise.

The judging panel will be chaired by Lotto presenter and weather presenter, Nuala Carey.

Irish Examiner columnist Fergus Finlay, who will also be a judge on the panel said it was "an honour to be involved."

"The Good Causes Awards is a unique opportunity to highlight the array of remarkable groups and organisations doing great things in communities all over the country.

"I am looking forward to meeting the 36 finalists and hearing about the inspirational work that they have continued to do – even during Covid times.

"It feels even more heartening to be involved considering the difficulties that have been faced by so many during the past year,” he said.

See the full list of the 36 finalists below:

Sport

Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin

South Dublin Taekwondo, Dublin

Raphoe Community Sports Development, Donegal

Kanturk Cycling Club, Cork

Ratoath Athletics Club, Meath

Ballintubber GAA, Mayo

Health & Wellbeing

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin

LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Dublin

Children in Hospital Ireland, Dublin

Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub, Roscommon

Naas Community First Responders, Kildare

East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support, Galway

Heritage

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Donegal

Cork Folklore Project, Cork

Cork LGBT Archive, Cork

Kilkenny Famine Experience, Kilkenny

Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland, Meath

Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Kildare

Arts & Culture

Children’s Books Ireland, Dublin

International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Dublin

Dance Theatre of Ireland, Dublin

Graffiti Theatre Company, Cork

Cyclone Rep, Cork

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Galway

Community

Age Action Ireland, Dublin

Immigrant Council of Ireland, Dublin

Kilbarrack Coast Community Project, Dublin

Irish Deaf Society, Dublin

Daingean GAA, Offaly

Headway Limerick, Limerick

Youth