Three-quarters of adults want funding provided to keep childcare open during restrictions

Almost three-quarters of adults want the Government to provide sufficient funding to childcare providers to allow them to operate during Covid-19 restrictions.

That’s according to the Childcare Barometer report, published today by Early Childhood Ireland.

The Barometer report shows that 73% of respondents agreed with the statement that “The Government has a significant responsibility when it comes to making sure childcare servings have enough funding to operate under Covid-19 restrictions.”

The same proportion (73%) also said that the terms of employment for childcare staff should better reflect their qualifications.

The report also found that 60% of adults believe that parents should only pay toward childcare in line with their overall income.

58% of respondents believe parents should be properly financially supported to stay at home during the first year of their child’s life.

Just 30% of the adults who responded to the survey believe childcare settings should be open for all children during periods of Level 5 restrictions, as opposed to just catering for children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

There were however, mixed responses amongst different demographics on this issue, with parents and those working full-time showing the highest levels of support for a wider reopening of the childcare sector.

Directory of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, Frances Byrne said that the Covid-19 pandemic has “clearly illustrated” that the country’s childcare sector should be considered essential.

If our early-years and school-age system cannot function properly, there are major knock-on impacts for workers in every other economic sector.

Ms Byrne said Covid-19 had "heightened awareness among the public of how important qualified early years educators are."

"They deserve employment terms in line with those of other professionals, such as nurses and teachers," she said.

Ms Byrne said the survey's results had underlined the importance of continued Government support for the childcare sector.

Given that childcare providers around the country have been reliant on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme over the past year, Ms Byrne said the pandemic had exposed "vulnerabilities in the sector" and the" precarious funding position" many facilities were in.

"The reality is that services need better funding on a long-term basis.

"We’ve seen that it’s possible for these vital services to be significantly subsidised by the Government during a time of crisis; now, we want to see this become the norm in Irish life,” she added.

The full Childcare Barometer report is available on the Early Childhood Ireland website.