Varadkar to speak to Gardaí re NAGP contract leak

Gardaí are expected to speak to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar within the coming weeks in relation to his passing of a confidential GP contract to the head of the National Association of General Practitioners.

Mr Varadkar has made contact with gardaí and offered to make a statement to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) which is investigating the matter.

In a statement, the Tánaiste said he would make a statement but believed he had committed no offence.

“I am aware that a complaint was made against me last November. This was widely reported at the time.

“The gardaí have to do their job and investigate that complaint. I would expect nothing else. They have not been in contact with me about the matter, but I have, through my solicitors, made contact with them and I have offered to meet with them, answer any questions they may have, and provide a full statement on the matter.”

“The facts are no different to those set out by me in the Dáil last November. My legal advice is that I have committed no offence. I look forward to the matter being concluded. Given the circumstances, I won’t be making any further comment.”

The move comes after Higher Education Minister Simon Harris gave a statement to gardaí on the matter.

While a spokesperson for Mr Harris said that they could not comment on the matter, it is understood the former health minister gave a written statement to gardaí on the issue.

Mr Harris is not under any investigation and it is understood he was asked for a statement due to his former role overseeing the talks on the contract.

Statements have been sought from a number of individuals and organisations, sources said.

Gardaí last month confirmed to the Irish Examiner that an investigation was ongoing on foot of a complaint.

A statement then said: "An Garda Síochána has received correspondence which is currently being assessed to determine what if any Garda action is required.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

It is believed the complaint about Mr Varadkar was made before Christmas and interviews have been carried out to assess its validity.