Concern some Covid-19 figures 'stubbornly stuck'

A member of Nphet says there is concern some of the Covid-19 figures are levelling off and are "stubbornly stuck".

A further 66 deaths were confirmed last night and 1,078 new cases with a five-day average of 885.

There are 898 people with the virus being treated in hospital and 170 in intensive care units.

Dr Mary Favier, former President of the Irish College of GPs and member of Nphet, said the numbers are reducing slowly.

"The general figures are coming down. However, there is some concern that they are very much slowing. There is some plateauing," said Dr Favier.

"Then other things such as the positivity rate are stubbornly stuck at just over 5%.

"But I think that people need to be reassured that it is making a difference and the numbers are coming down and they will.

"It is just taking a long time."

There is a call for public health authorities to release more information about new clusters of Covid-19 after another day of over 1,000 new Covid-19 infections.

Monaghan GP Dr Ilona Duffy says it is unfortunate that progress in driving down new infections seems to have stalled.

She says Nphet needs to release more information about where people are picking it up.

"We need to understand where it is coming from and I think we need some more guidance from public health with regards to how this is happening and where this is happening," said Dr Duffy.

"Is it through work? Is it still through community gatherings? Is it through families? Or is it through travel? People coming in and bringing in the virus.

"I think we need a better understanding of where the positive figures are coming from. I think we can all learn from that and perhaps then those people who may need to adapt their behaviour will do so."

Meanwhile, work will continue today to vaccinate GPs and practice nurse against the virus.

Around 2,000 received their second dose of a vaccine yesterday at hubs in Dublin, Galway and Portlaoise.

An extra clinic will open today at IT Sligo.

Primary care teams will begin vaccinating people over 85 tomorrow.

Over 250,000 doses have been administered in Ireland.