All of the deaths occurred within the latest reporting period
Nine deaths, 407 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 108,434. File Picture: 

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 14:48
Steven Heaney

There have been nine further Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

All of the deaths occurred within the latest reporting period. 

According to the NI Department Health, an additional 407 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the North.

There has now been a total of 1,975 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

The total number of positive cases in the North now stands at 108,434.

In the last week, 2,393 cases have been confirmed in NI. 

Department of Health officials said that 488 people with the virus are currently in Northern Irish hospitals - 58 of whom are in intensive care units.

Health officials say that over 2,514 tests were carried out in NI in the last 24 hours - with a positive case rate of 16.2% recorded.

