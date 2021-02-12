UAE, Austria among 18 countries added to mandatory quarantine list

The Health Minister said it was necessary to add more countries due to the threat posed by new variants of Covid-19
UAE, Austria among 18 countries added to mandatory quarantine list

Arrivals from 18 new countries will also have to complete a mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine, the government has confirmed. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA 

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 14:23
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Arrivals from 18 more countries will have to complete a mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine, the Government has announced.

Regulations signed last week give the Minister for Health the power to specify additional states as "Category 2" in terms of their risk of spreading Covid-19 variants. 

Brazil and South Africa were added to that list last week, but now the National Oversight Group for Variants of Concern has advised of additional high-risk countries.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has advised the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that more stringent restrictions on travel should now also be applied to arrivals from:

Angola, Austria, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Primary legislation which will require people from Category 2 countries or who arrive in Ireland without a negative PCR test is due to go to Cabinet next Tuesday, but arrivals from those countries can now face fines or imprisonment if they do not quarantine for 14 days.

Mr Donnelly said that the move was necessary because of the risks posed by new variants of the virus.

“Under the current Level 5 restrictions nobody should be engaging in non-essential travel at this time," Mr Donnelly said.

These stringent measures on people arriving to Ireland from 20 states are necessary in responding to the risks posed by variants of concern.

“People who arrive in Ireland must now complete a full mandatory 14-day period of self-quarantine if they have been in any of these states in the previous 14 days. 

"The Government will shortly consider legislation that will require such passengers arriving here to complete this quarantine at a designated facility.” 

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is examining the question of changes to visa arrangements in respect to states which are added to the schedule 2 list.

