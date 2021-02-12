Simon Harris optimistic half of students will receive their first-choice college placement

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has committed to maintaining previous college course ratios, whatever the outcome of the Leaving Cert discussions.

The ASTI teaching union said it was withdrawing from discussions last night on the Leaving Cert 2021, pending a guarantee that talks will focus on planning for examinations, rather than calculated grades.

Mr Harris said he was working to ensure 50% of students receive their first-choice college placement.

"Our department are already beginning that preparation and I want students to know, through no one's fault, but because of the virus, the decision was taken extremely late in the day, in relation to the Leaving Cert," he said.

"This year, if we can reach a decision very shortly, we're in the month of February, and the next college year will won't start for several months, so that does provide us with a window of opportunity here to try and do everything we can to support students.

"If you look at the CAO, every year, roughly 50% of students apply for an MBA degree and get their first choice and roughly 80% of students get the first second or third choice.

"We'll be working to maintain those ratios, no matter what module is picked.

We will be working to ensure that students have as much chance of getting the college place, as they would have gotten in any previous CAO as well."

There had previously been suggestions that teachers could be moved up the vaccination order in a bid to help the reopening of schools, but Mr Harris stressed the vaccine ordering is entirely based on public health advice.

He added he was "extremely optimistic and hopeful" there would be a phased return to school and urged all parties to return to the table for discussions.

"Teachers who are eager to get back into the classroom, teachers are working on remote learning and who are stressed themselves because they're working on teaching their kids, their school kids from home, plus also homeschooling their children. Teachers are like the rest of us, they're dealing with the challenges of this pandemic.

"I have no doubt that the overwhelming majority of teachers can't wait for an opportunity to return to school.

"Minister Foley has an approach to this, which I think has been professional and determined, which is to sit down and engage in a room and I don't provide running commentary."