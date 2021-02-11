PAC and Finance Committee to combine probe into health official salary

The Dáil’s two most powerful committees are to combine their investigations into the proposed €292,000 salary for a top health official.

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has already called for the process of the appointment to be halted and its chair Brian Stanley met John McGuinness, chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee at the behest of the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Controversy has surrounded the decision to award the salary level, which is €81,000 more than top secretaries general get paid at present. The former secretary general at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Robert Watt, has moved to the Department of Health on an interim basis on his previous salary of €211,000.

The two committees agreed the PAC will be able to nominate four of its members to sit at hearings of the Finance Committee when it is taking evidence from witnesses.

“Four members of the PAC nominated by that committee will be facilitated in participating in meetings of the Finance Committee to question witnesses. The joint committee will make an interim report after it has received written and oral evidence before a draft report is agreed by the committee,” a draft agreement between the committee chairs states.

The PAC will furnish the Finance Committee with copies of correspondence issued, and replies received. It was agreed the Finance Committee will be the committee responsible in the first instance for examining the matter.

The Finance Committee will advise the PAC on issues on which it intends to seek evidence, and the witnesses from which it proposes to seek that evidence and will give the PAC an opportunity to suggest additions or amendments to those issues.

It was also agreed the PAC will be given the chance to give its views in relation to findings and recommendations. The Finance Committee will identify aspects of the matter to be considered further by itself, and issues to be considered by the PAC

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McGuinness said: “I want to see the inquiry commence its work without delay and once concluded to present a comprehensive report to the Dáil.

The decision of both committees to work together is significant and underlines the shared concern regarding the process that led to the decision to sanction the salary increase and the level of that increase.”

Earlier, in a letter to both chairs, obtained by the Irish Examiner, the Ceann Comhairle, as head of the oversight Remit Committee, demanded the two men coordinate their efforts in order to avoid clashing.

The Remit Committee, in its letter, said before making its final determination on the matter, it agreed to request the chairs and clerks of both committees engage in a discussion on this matter.

“The purpose of such discussion is to agree an approach which will ensure that the work of the PAC adds value and informs the consideration of the matter by the Finance Committee,” the letter stated.

"Therefore, I am directed by the Ceann Comhairle as chair of the Remit Committee to request that you revert in writing on the outcome of the discussions no later than 2pm,” the letter states.

The letter said it is accepted the matters referred to in the PAC request fall within the remit of the Finance Committee and are appropriate for that committee to examine.