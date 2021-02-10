Fines for non-essential travel abroad will increase to €2,000, says Taoiseach

Micheál Martin said that while the numbers travelling were small, too many were Irish holidaymakers
Fines for non-essential travel abroad will increase to €2,000, says Taoiseach

Those returning from abroad must now legally quarantine at home, while legislation to mandate hotel quarantine will go before Cabinet next week. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 14:17
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Fines for non-essential travel abroad will be increased to €2,000, the Taoiseach has announced.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday he had asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to sign off on the increase, which would make the fine four times more than the €500 fine currently in place.

Asked by Labour's Duncan Smith about the fines, Mr Martin said while the numbers travelling were small, too many were Irish holidaymakers.

About 60% of those travelling are returned Irish holidaymakers.

"There's a sense the €500 is not sufficient disincentive to travel abroad – the Government is considering increasing that to €2,000, to act as a significant deterrent."

Those returning from abroad must now legally quarantine at home, while legislation to mandate hotel quarantine will go before Cabinet next week. 

The issue of foreign travel has become a lightning rod for public attitudes as the level 5 restrictions drag on. It has seen tighter restrictions around travel and an increased Garda presence around airports.

On Tuesday morning, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan urged people not to go on holiday.

"While overall passenger numbers are a tiny fraction of normal levels – below 3% for this time of year – over half of the passengers arriving into the country are Irish residents, and two-thirds of those are returning from holidays.

"This is a very concerning statistic – while we would all love and need a holiday, now is not the time to travel."

Read More

Mandatory quarantine will work if implemented properly, says expert

More in this section

Roqu chief fails to address National Health Summit as planned Roqu chief fails to address National Health Summit as planned
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 18, 2021 Covid-19 hospital admissions still three times higher than peak of last wave
CC LEINSTER HOUSE 'Huge amount' of CervicalCheck High Court cases 'coming down the line'
#covid-19travelperson: micheál martin
Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley

Four further deaths with 336 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices