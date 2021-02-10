Fines for non-essential travel abroad will increase to €2,000, says Taoiseach

Fines for non-essential travel abroad will be increased to €2,000, the Taoiseach has announced.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday he had asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to sign off on the increase, which would make the fine four times more than the €500 fine currently in place.

Asked by Labour's Duncan Smith about the fines, Mr Martin said while the numbers travelling were small, too many were Irish holidaymakers.

About 60% of those travelling are returned Irish holidaymakers.

"There's a sense the €500 is not sufficient disincentive to travel abroad – the Government is considering increasing that to €2,000, to act as a significant deterrent."

Those returning from abroad must now legally quarantine at home, while legislation to mandate hotel quarantine will go before Cabinet next week.

The issue of foreign travel has become a lightning rod for public attitudes as the level 5 restrictions drag on. It has seen tighter restrictions around travel and an increased Garda presence around airports.

On Tuesday morning, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan urged people not to go on holiday.

"While overall passenger numbers are a tiny fraction of normal levels – below 3% for this time of year – over half of the passengers arriving into the country are Irish residents, and two-thirds of those are returning from holidays.

"This is a very concerning statistic – while we would all love and need a holiday, now is not the time to travel."