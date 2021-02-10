Most adults think childcare professionals should be deemed key workers in vaccination plan

The vast majority of Irish adults believe childcare professionals should be deemed key workers in the Government's vaccination roll-out plan, according to new research.

82% of Irish adults believe childcare professionals should be vaccinated as priority, while 86% of parents with children under the age of 12 think the same.

The survey of 2,500 adults was carried out by Amárach Research and commissioned by Seas Suas, an early education and childcare representative group.

The group is calling on the Government to recognise the sector for “what we are and what we are doing. We are essential workers providing essential childcare services and so should be classified as such on the vaccination roll-out list”.

The childcare sector currently remains open for children of essential and frontline workers and vulnerable children.

Under the vaccination rollout plan, childcare professionals are in the eleventh group of fifteen for people to be vaccinated.

They would be in the sixth group if they were deemed to be key workers.

Currently, only the first two groups are being vaccinated - people aged 65 and older who live in long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers.

The survey also asked people “why they believe childcare professionals should be prioritised for vaccination”.

It found:

57% believe that vaccinating childcare professionals will ensure early learning and childcare can continue to be provided for the children of essential and frontline workers and vulnerable children;

44% said it would ensure childcare settings can remain open to provide education, care, structure and routine for children at this time;

33% were concerned about productivity at work saying that having childcare settings open would mean parents can return to full productivity at work so sector professionals should be vaccinated;

18% believe it will protect children from any risk of infection;

38% believe it will ensure that education and care can continue to be provided without interruption, as there will be fewer staff absences associated with Covid-19 sickness and self-isolation;

15% said it would speed up the country’s economic and social recovery.

Last week, Seas Suas sent an open letter to the Taoiseach calling on childcare workers and early years professionals to be deemed key workers.

“We work in a sector where social distancing is not an option in educating and caring for young children,” said Regina Bushell, chair of Seas Suas, in a statement today.

“It’s important that we take every measure possible to protect childcare professionals against this virus and ensure that we can continue to do our jobs for children and for parents, many who are currently on the frontline and those who are experiencing high levels of stress in trying to double up as carers, educators and full-time working professionals.

“Central to that is recognising childcare professionals as key workers, number six on the current vaccination roll out list which would see our sector vaccinated over the coming months rather than later in the year when it is simply too late and too risky.

“We are key workers and central to the functioning of society and the recovery of our economy in these challenging times so must be recognised and protected.”