‘We are coming through this’: NI records lowest daily Covid cases since October

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has welcomed the lowest daily Covid-19 case number in the region since October.

Another 275 new cases of the virus were announced by the Department of Health on Tuesday.

Michelle O’Neill said it is the lowest daily total since October 1.





Northern Ireland has been under strict lockdown restrictions since December following a spike in the number of cases of the virus.

Tuesday also saw notification of a further 10 deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of patients in hospitals with Covid-19 was 579, including 60 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 345,195 doses of coronavirus vaccinations have been administered, including 317,606 first doses and 27,589 second doses.





Ms O’Neill said there is still a long road to travel in the pandemic.

“Today’s new COVID19 cases are the lowest since the 1st of October. 345,195 people have now also received a vaccine,” she tweeted.

“We still have a long road to travel, it will be difficult and challenging – but with your help, we are coming through this.”