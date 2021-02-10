Cabinet approves medical cards for terminally ill patients

All terminally ill patients with a prognosis of up to two years will now be granted access to a medical card, regardless of means.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly secured Government approval to expand access to medical cards after calls for him to do so from cancer campaigners including, terminally ill patient John Wall.

Speaking on social media, Mr Wall said: “Just had a call from Minister Stephen Donnelly, who brought my proposal to cabinet, where it was accepted. Very emotional & proud right now. Thank you so much for all your support. Together, we've achieved this.”

Benefit of the medical card will apply to patients with diagnoses across a range of specialties such as neurology, cardiology, respiratory and oncology.

There are currently some 1,800 medical cards granted on ‘end of life’ criteria.

The new administrative arrangement will extend the ‘end of life’ criteria from 12 to 24 months.

While no firm figures were included as to how much this move will cost, it is believed it is less than €10m.

“With Government approval secured today, I intend to direct the HSE to put in place arrangements to enable all those with a prognosis of up to 24 months to be eligible for a medical card,” Mr Donnelly said.

My department will now work closely with the HSE with the aim of ensuring necessary processes and communications to operationalise the scheme are in place within weeks.”

The Cabinet also approved a new law which will remove the gag on the families of victims of murder and manslaughter and to allow them to be named.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said amendments to the Children’s Act that would allow the child victims of murder and manslaughter to be named could be completed in a matter of weeks.

She said with the support of all political parties and independent TDs and senators, the new legislation could pass swiftly through both houses of the Oireachtas.

The Cabinet approved a draft of the Children’s Act, drafted by Senator Michael McDowell with amendments by the Government that would allow the Act to apply retrospectively.

Mr McDowell and Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan had both tabled Bills in the aftermath of a significant ruling by the Court of Appeal last year, which found that Section 252 of the Act taken literally meant those affected could not be named.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr McDowell said he was “very happy” that his Bill is being progressed and said it is “fine by me” that amendments are being tabled by the Government.

He said it was grossly unfair that those affected by such crimes were not allowed to speak and he commended Ms McEntee for taking up the issue.

“I have dealt with Helen McEntee and she sees the unfairness of the current situation. The Government’s hearts are in the right place on this one,” he said.

The new legislation would give the court the discretion if there were a case where the naming of the child victim could cause harm to a surviving sibling, Ms McEntee said.

This was the quickest way to address the issues which had arisen since October when the Court of Appeal ruled that child victims should not be named. Parents had been calling for a change to the legislation, she said, and applying the new law retrospectively would allow the parents in recent cases to talk publicly about their child.

“It’s about giving power back to the parents, which is why it needs to apply retrospectively,” Ms McEntee said.