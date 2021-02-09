'Very emotional and proud': Medical card eligibility for terminally ill patients expanded

Medical card eligibility for terminally ill patients has been expanded, the Minister for Health announced on Tuesday.

Terminally ill people with a 24-month prognosis will now have access to an "end of life" medical card, up from a 12-month prognosis which was previously the case.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly secured Government approval for the expanded access on Tuesday morning.

"Up to now, all those who have a prognosis of up to 12 months meet the ‘end of life’ criteria for eligibility for a medical card," said Mr Donnelly.

This Government made a commitment in its programme for government to extend medical card eligibility in cases of terminal illness. As Minister for Health, I am eager to deliver this change as quickly as possible.

"With Government approval secured today, I intend to direct the HSE to put in place arrangements to enable all those with a prognosis of up to 24 months to be eligible for a medical card."

This new arrangement will confer a benefit to patients with diagnoses across a range of specialties, such as neurology, cardiology, respiratory and oncology.

Last November, the Clinical Advisory Group established by the HSE to examine this issue recommended legislative change to extend medical card eligibility in cases of terminal illness.

The administrative scheme announced on Tuesday will be in place for 12 months, pending the development of legislative options, which is currently being examined by the Department of Health.

"I am pleased that the introduction of an interim administrative arrangement will ensure eligible persons can access a medical card while the necessary legislative framework to underpin this arrangement continues to be developed," Mr Donnelly said.

"My department will now work closely with the HSE with the aim of ensuring necessary processes and communications to operationalise the scheme are in place within weeks."

John Wall, a terminally ill patient who has been campaigning for over a year for changes to be made to the criteria terminally ill people must meet to obtain a medical card, welcomed the news.

"Just had a call from Minister [Donnelly], who this morning brought my proposal to cabinet, where it was accepted," he tweeted.

"Very emotional & proud right now. Thank you so much for all your support. Together, we've achieved this."