Six new deaths and 829 Covid cases confirmed

A further six Covid-related deaths have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

Five of today's confirmed fatalities happened in February and one death occurred in January.

The youngest person to die from the virus was aged 75 while the oldest was 95.

The median age of today's deaths was 84.

In addition, 829 cases of coronavirus have been reported. This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 204,397.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 3,687.

Data for the latest Covid cases shows:

401 cases are men and 426 are women

63% of cases are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

Dublin reported the most Covid cases today at 386. Meath followed with 39, while 36 cases were identified in Cork. 35 cases were confirmed in Kildare and 32 cases were identified in Louth.

The remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

It follows the 12 Covid fatalities and 1,024 reported yesterday evening.

Hospitalisations remain at similar levels with 1,212 patients in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 176 of them in intensive care.

39 people were admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours while 18 people have been discharged.

Updated vaccination figures provided by the Department of Health, valid up until February 5, shows 151,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine while 79,554 people have received two doses.

Vaccination rollout continues

The latest cases and Covid fatalities come as preparation continues for mass vaccination centres across the country.

Yesterday the Irish Examiner gave the first glimpse of the transformation of Cork's City Hall into one of the HSE's mass vaccination hubs.

Healthcare workers and the over-70s are set to attend the country's first mass vaccination centres within days.

Health officials have been forced to reassess their rollout plans due to supply delays and the latest clinical advice against using the AstraZeneca vaccine for the over-70s.

The AstraZeneca is easier to store than other vaccines and has previously been described as a "game changer" by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly due to its ease of administration.

Infection rates falling

As vaccine plans continue, infection rates across the Munster region continue to fall with fewer Covid-19 hotspots as a result.

The latest data on Covid infection levels in local electoral areas (LEA) show a significant fall in infection rates in Munster, with just eight out of 46 areas having above average infection rates.

However, nationally, parts of Monaghan and Wexford had the highest infection rates at more than twice the national average – 1,096.3 cases per 100,000 population in the Carrickmacross-Castleblayney area and 1,086.1 cases per 100,000 population in the Enniscorthy area.

Across the country, more than 21,000 new cases were confirmed in the two weeks to February 1, reflecting a continued fall in infection rates.

The total number of cases confirmed to date exceeded 200,000 this week.